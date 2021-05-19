MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sibling Sandwich": a lovely children's tale. "The Sibling Sandwich" is the creation of published author, Arleen Burke, a loving wife and mother and native of Massachusetts who has thirty-six- years of experience teaching elementary and middle school children.
Burke shares, "All kids need to feel unique, especially when they are the middle child. This sweet story lets the reader into the world of a young girl trying to find her place in her family, a place where she will feel just as special as her two brothers who are both immersed in their private worlds of hobbies and interests. She finally finds her own answer with an adorable tiger kitten who makes her feel like she has become the sweet filling in a sibling sandwich. Beginner readers will not only enjoy the ease of reading, but the specialized vocabulary words that will sing forth when they read them aloud. This book is a must for a young child's library. It would also lend itself to many meaningful discussions and writing assignments in any primary-level classroom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arleen Burke's new book offers readers an opportunity not only to discuss the importance of belonging but also to expand their vocabulary and reading comprehension.
With a darling story and charming illustrations, this title is certain to entertain and engage young readers everywhere.
