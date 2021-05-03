MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Auntie's Little Girl": a darling tale of the love between family members. "Auntie's Little Girl" is the creation of published author, Ashlyn Kossan, a native of North Dakota and devoted aunt.
Kossan writes, "Auntie's Little Girl is a poem that I wrote for my niece, Brynley, in August 2019. I don't get to see her very often because my brother lives in Fargo and I live in Minot, North Dakota. This poem is my way of letting her know that she is always on my mind. My hope for this book is that the words will stand true for all the aunts out there. I want this book to be a reminder for Brynley. No matter how old she is or how dark the world gets when she's older, she will always be Auntie's Little Girl."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashlyn Kossan's new book is a tale of love and family that proves distance means nothing to those who truly care.
Born with cerebral palsy, Kossan hopes to inspire others with her published works that depict differently abled individuals living happy, fulfilling lives. Ms. Kossan looks to the future with hope and love for her niece's success.
