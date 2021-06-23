MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Baby Chameleon": a delightful children's narrative. "Little Baby Chameleon" is the creation of published author, Asmonda Wertz Jr., a devoted father to two beloved sons.

Wertz shares, "Come take an adventure with a little baby chameleon that was brave and not afraid of anything. On his journey, he will meet new friends and new discoveries. If you have a little one who is not so brave, this is a great book for them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Asmonda Wertz Jr.'s new book is a sweet story to share with little ones who may not be so brave.

With a cute tale and charming illustrations, Wertz hopes your little ones will enjoy this simple story of bravery.

