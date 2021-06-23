MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Baby Chameleon": a delightful children's narrative. "Little Baby Chameleon" is the creation of published author, Asmonda Wertz Jr., a devoted father to two beloved sons.
Wertz shares, "Come take an adventure with a little baby chameleon that was brave and not afraid of anything. On his journey, he will meet new friends and new discoveries. If you have a little one who is not so brave, this is a great book for them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Asmonda Wertz Jr.'s new book is a sweet story to share with little ones who may not be so brave.
With a cute tale and charming illustrations, Wertz hopes your little ones will enjoy this simple story of bravery.
View a synopsis of "Little Baby Chameleon" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Little Baby Chameleon" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Little Baby Chameleon", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing