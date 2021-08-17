MEADVILLE, Pa., August 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Hands of the Lord": a heart-wrenching chronicle of horrific abuse, the addictive nightmare of self-medication, and the inner strength, love, and support that led her back to her life and herself. "In the Hands of the Lord" is the creation of published author Ava Savage, a strong young woman living with her husband, children, and five cats in the south suburbs of Chicago.
When Ava was six, she already knew that her life was not going to be easy. Her homelife was not like other kids she knew, and she struggled throughout her childhood as a result of it. From an abusive home to a life of violence, her life quickly escalated down the wrong path. While in her twenties, she already had three young children to care for and became addicted to heroin. While addicted, Ava lost everything until she finally managed to get sober after being arrested. Sobriety brought back two of her children, and life did get easier, but something was missing. New love and marriage followed sobriety and brought great happiness, but still something was missing. She struggled spiritually having no religious upbringing, and even started practicing witchcraft. Having not found the spiritual connection she was looking for, Ava searched further. After years of spiritual dead ends, Ava found God and became a Christian, and her life finally became complete.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ava Savage's new book is an inspiring reflection on her personal faith journey.
View a synopsis of "In the Hands of the Lord" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "In the Hands of the Lord" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In the Hands of the Lord", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
