MEADVILLE, Pa., Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Best Gift Ever": an enjoyable journey. "The Best Gift Ever" is the creation of published author, Bea Kwok, a dedicated child advocate.
Kwok writes, "Have you been looking for a Christian book that tells the stories of the Bible in a fun and imaginative way? At last it's here! The Best Gift Ever is a modern-day Christian book that appeals to our young audiences. Not only will this book capture the attention of every child, but it will also make a lasting impression. The Best Gift Ever is the first of a collection of adventures with TiTi Bee as she travels back into biblical times in her HoneyComb Time Machine!
In this book, you will join TiTi Bee as she buzzes around in her HoneyComb Time Machine and arrives just in time to witness the first Christmas! In The Best Gift Ever, TiTi Bee takes a young girl named Mandee on an amazing journey to help her understand that Christmas is more than just receiving material gifts. Christmas is a way of celebrating Jesus's birthday!
The Best Gift Ever offers a unique way of helping children understand the true meaning of Christmas. Buzzing back into time in the HoneyComb Time Machine is a creative way of not only keeping children engaged, but also encouraging them to remember one of the most important stories of the Bible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bea Kwok's new book is an entertaining addition to the children's literature market.
Pairing an imaginative re-telling with even more intriguing illustrations, Kwok's story is certain to engage your young reader from the start.
View a synopsis of "The Best Gift Ever" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Best Gift Ever" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Best Gift Ever", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
