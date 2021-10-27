SAEGERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beautiful Balance Inspirations, a non-profit for education, healthcare, and micro-finance in the USA, Africa, India, and Romania, has completed its new book "I Am a Writer: Inspired 2020": an initiative focused on helping students find a positive outlet during the pandemic while improving their skills in writing.
"I Am a Writer: Inspired 2020" is a compilation of our incredibly talented writers across school districts in northwestern Pennsylvania. "I Am a Writer: Inspired 2020" will show off the amazing writing skills these children have and how they all came together to create this beautifully written book.
Published by Page Publishing, Beautiful Balance Inspirations' engrossing book is an inspired collection of poetry, prose, and short stories by middle- and high school students.
