MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We Planted Seeds Today": an engaging story sure to become a favorite for school-age children. "We Planted Seeds Today" is the creation of published author Benita Elcock, a married mother of two who takes joy in being with her family and teaching and inspiring her children.
The author shares, "While watching my husband and son plant vegetable seeds one day, it soon became clear to me that this was so much more than just the mere planting of squash seeds, this was the beginning of so many life lessons to come. Planting a seed, nurturing them, watching them grow. This was one of the most magical experiences I've had in parenthood thus far, the planting of the seed symbolized things yet to come."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Benita Elcock's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
View a synopsis of "We Planted Seeds Today" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "We Planted Seeds Today" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "We Planted Seeds Today", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
