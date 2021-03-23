DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bernie Capodici, a seasoned songwriter/musician with solid practical and academic experience in the music field, has completed his new book "Modern Recording Artist Handbook: How-To Guide, Simplified": an essential, empowering guide for emerging songwriters and recording artists looking to make a career in the music industry.
"I want to stress what should be obvious: The steps I outline in this book will not ensure your success in the music business. What the book will give you is a guide that demystifies the ways you, as an independent artist, can recoup some of your investment in writing, recording, and distributing your music. And if you're fortunate, you may establish a certain level of residual income. The simple truth is this: If you don't protect and register your musical compositions and recordings, and track their consumption, you will lose out on a good portion of income you could have made doing what you love," writes author Bernie Capodici to introduce his advice.
Published by Page Publishing, Bernie Capodici's clear and concise book provides step-by-step instructions for maximizing one's potential success in the music industry. He says he put the how-to guide together specifically for independent artists who have neither the time nor the inclination to sort out the confusing, at best, maze of copyright, publishing, registering, and tracking the music they compose, publish, perform and record. Of course, nothing can ensure success in music, but Capodici's guide will give musicians and songwriters the steps needed to protect their hard work and to achieve a level of residual income to further support their dreams.
Readers who wish to benefit from this wise and practical guide can purchase "Modern Recording Artist Handbook: How-To Guide, Simplified" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
