MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Length of Our Staircase": a gripping and potent work that tells the story of Rose, who is determined to fulfill her late mother's wish—to adopt an older boy who needs a home. "The Length of Our Staircase" is the creation of published author, Betsy Naglich, who has spent her life pursuing her dreams, including becoming a company controller, becoming an airline employee, writing scripts, and designing e-learning lessons.
Author Betsy Naglich writes, "Rose couldn't believe she might miss her flight. The one time she really needed to get home. Not only was the traffic bad, but the cabbie also fumbled with the credit card transaction, and then his trunk wouldn't open to unload her suitcase. To top it off, the flight was leaving from the farthest gate. She shouldn't have used the employee standby ticket for this trip. Standby is just not the way to fly when you definitely need to be home at a designated time. What if she doesn't make it to the gate prior to the ten-minute preflight deadline? She wondered why her mom thought this would be the perfect way to travel and the perfect job for Rose. Yes, back in the sixties, it was romantic and thrilling. Not too many people flew back then, everyone dressed up, and the food service on board was impressive. Today it is far less romantic. Almost everyone has been on a plane, and many people fly regularly. She had to admit that, most of the time, she enjoyed it. Her mom was right. It was just this one time that it was not working out to her expectations."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betsy Naglich's new book follows Rose's heartbreaking and inspiring journey. Rose faces years of hardship because of her adopted son's abusive past. One problem leads to another, and Rose finds that her life now has a purpose: to succeed in creating a happy life for her son and a happy life for herself.
"The Length of Our Staircase" tells the story of two unlikely people who form a bonding relationship in a difficult situation.
