MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Growing Toward God": a stimulating discussion of Christianity. "Growing Toward God" is the creation of published author Bill Glenn, a dedicated writer, Christian, and loving father.
Glenn shares, "Just as wisdom doesn't necessarily come with age, spiritual growth doesn't necessarily come with being a Christian. A new Christian is like a child – in need of good food, care and guidance. Without those things, he or she will be malnourished and lack direction. As a result, the new Christian could fail to grow properly, get lost in a sea of competing ideas, or die.
"It is a sad truth that many Christians are lured away from their faith by Satan. Peter wrote about them in 2 Peter 2:20: 'If they have escaped the corruption of the world by knowing our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and are again entangled in it and overcome, they are worse off at the end than they were at the beginning.'
"The principles that form the structure of this book were developed during devotionals the author had with his grandchildren. They were meant to provide a strong, easy-to-remember foundation for their young faith. As the idea for a book developed, the writer knew he wanted it to be useful for a lifetime – something his daughters and grandchildren could refer back to occasionally as they experience the varying terrain of life. So he incorporated ideas that are relevant to Christians of all ages.
"Using a combination of humor, scripture and common sense, Growing Toward God provides some simple but important principles to help Christians young and old grow in their most important relationship."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Glenn's new book offers readers a gentle guidance towards a more fulfilling relationship with God.
With a lighthearted tone, Glenn discusses key components to living a Godly life and offers insight on how to overcome worldly obstacles that may be present in one's life.
