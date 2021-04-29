MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls": a fascinating historical tale. "One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls" is the creation of published author, Bill Spies (pronounced Spees), a decorated veteran and devoted husband.
Spies shares, "The one boy is an American Indian of the Powhatan Tribe of the Assateague and Chincoteague Islands of Virginia and Maryland during the late AD 1500 era. The one pony is one of the earliest arrivals on those islands. The two girls are Powhatan maidens who have captured the attention of the boy.
After a series of trials and tribulations experienced during seven or eight years by the boy, the pony, and the two girls, all ends well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Spies' new book is a creative adventure through the New World from the eyes of Native children and a young filly.
With a unique voice, retired Major Spies guides readers through a largely unfamiliar part of our Nation's growth through carefully detailed, historical fiction. Readers will see the difficulties between Native groups, the introduction of horses to their societies, and a sweet romance of young love.
