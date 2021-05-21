MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Improving Your Relationships with Others": an educational experience. "Improving Your Relationships with Others" is the creation of published author, Bob Leonhardt Sr., a self-titled old country boy who was married to Ms. Martha Noak from 1958 until her passing in 2017. With two sons, six grandsons, and many great grandchildren, the author enjoys giving back to the community and spending time with family.

Leonhardt shares, "To all the individuals who purchased a book, a hardy thank you. The objective of the book was that each of you would benefit by reading what should come naturally in each of our lives in dealing with others. Hope by reading or having read this book, it has made a difference in your lives.

"Also recommend that as you read, you highlight the areas that may be of benefit to you as a future reference. If you feel it has been a benefit to you, appreciate your recommendation to others for reading. May God bless you in your future endeavors."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Leonhardt Sr.'s new book is a straightforward guide to building and maintaining strong interpersonal bonds.

Using years of experience in both personal and business relationships, Leonhardt encourages readers to use the tools offered within these pages to pursue stronger, healthier partnerships.

