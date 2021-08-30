MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Greatest Mind Change": a powerful tale of abuse and strength. "The Greatest Mind Change" is the creation of published author, Bobbie Beasley, a loving mother and grandmother who has been recognized as a talented poet and nonfiction writer.
Beasley shares, "Upon reading this book, you will get a first-hand look at my experiences with domestic violence, spiritual encounters, and so much more.
"You will learn not to be taken captive by your past. It will encourage you to move on. Whatever is controlling your life, fix it as soon as possible. Learn how to walk in obedience to God. Be merciful, forgive, and lead a great life in Jesus—the beginning and end to a great mind change.
"After surviving domestic violence with three small children, I no longer accept the negative stigma that permeates from the past, but I thrive on Godly experiences, and positive reinforcement of his word that is incorporated daily in my life.
"As you read this book, I hope that my journey will bring inspiration and promote strength to survivors of domestic violence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobbie Beasley's new book is an empowering tale of strength and determination through faith.
Offering readers an honest account of abuse suffered, Beasley hopes to inspire others to heal from their past traumas and move forward in faith.
View a synopsis of "The Greatest Mind Change" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Greatest Mind Change" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Greatest Mind Change", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing