MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Man Up with God: Becoming a Special Forces Soldier for Christ": a powerful appeal. "Man Up with God: Becoming a Special Forces Soldier for Christ" is the creation of published author, Brian E. Sherwood, a loving father and entrepreneur.
Sherwood shares, "What the world needs now more than ever is men filled with their heavenly Father, His Son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. We are meant to be strong men, men of great character, and Spirit-filled men that rely on God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit every minute of every day so that we can live a life that God created us to live, as powerful and humble sons of God.
As you read God's Word, the Bible, you will find there were many, many battles that were waged and those whom were equipped and trained by God and did what God asked them to do, were victorious in their battles, and then gave God all the praise, glory, and honor when victory was won.
Your enemy is not a human but that of Satan. Satan and his demons will do their best to get inside of you or infiltrate you anyway they can, through disease(s) in the body, through mental illness, twisting the truth/lying, doing anything possible to take away your focus on God.
This book is about going deeper in your relationship with God and allowing Him to use you as special forces soldier for Christ. We are all part of the body of Christ, and He needs soldiers to help liberate them from Satan.
Make sure your life counts. The best investment you will ever make is that of becoming a son of God. For yourself, for your family, and all your descendants, you will be leaving a lasting legacy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian E. Sherwood's new book is a thought-provoking battle cry from the author to any man who hopes to improve their life.
Sherwood offers readers personal anecdotes and relevant Scripture in an effort to encourage those who may be experiencing similar hurdles in life.
