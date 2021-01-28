MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Charity and the Beautiful White Dove": a highly original and engaging children's tale about a very special young girl who learns a valuable life lesson while on an unexpected and exciting adventure. "Charity and the Beautiful White Dove" is the creation of published author, Brian James Conover.
Conover writes: "This book was written to have meaningful impact with pure content to bring children to the basic understanding of God's Word and to bring them into a strong relationship with the Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian James Conover's new book is a charming children's tale that demonstrates how, even though life and friendship sometimes do not live up to expectations, God's love and care will endure forever.
This book's goal is to inspire children to have a strong and meaningful relationship with the Lord, but Conover's craft is such that the tale of young Charity manages to convey this critically important message whilst also serving up a hugely entertaining and memorable story.
View a synopsis of "Charity and the Beautiful White Dove" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Charity and the Beautiful White Dove" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Charity and the Beautiful White Dove", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
