MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Roses": a potent tale of loss and regrowth. "Roses" is the creation of published author, Brinda Gress, a devoted wife, mother, and social worker.
Brinda writes, "Mommy turned her attention to Kelli and me. She ruffled her trembling hands through our hair, and said, 'My poor babies, how could he do this to you? Things are going to be different from now on.' Although I was only seven years old at the time, I could never forget the words my mother uttered on the night my father committed suicide or how true her words would prove to be.
A couple of cartoon royal sisters popularized the bond that only sisters could share and this novel demonstrates that same power. It is told through the eyes of a child who lived through it. The story begins when Mari's father commits suicide. Her mother suddenly has to find employment to care for Mari (age seven) and her younger sister Kelli (age 4). Mari narrates her journey through a neglectful mother, abusive step-father, separation from her beloved sister through foster care, adoption and eventually a reunion. The story emphasizes the bond between the sisters through life's journey and struggles. Mari's tireless search for her sister in spite of numerous roadblocks although fiction; resembles the trials many children face when trying to relocate siblings lost through the court system."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brinda Gress' new book is an emotionally charged tale of two sisters and how they cope with the cards life deals them.
Offering a look at the effects of suicide, abuse, neglect, drug addiction, and abandonment, this dark tale is hard to put down. Will the sisters find their way through or will they stumble in the face of adversity?
