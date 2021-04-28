MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Celebrating Christ and Christ's Power in My Soul": a spiritual journey. "Celebrating Christ and Christ's Power in My Soul" is the creation of published author, Bryant Branch, a loving husband and father.
Branch shares, "Celebrating Christ is presented through a collection of creative, poetic, and lyrical verses. The creation of Celebrating Christ is the result of a long road to my restoration. Although, I knew I had been saved in Christ after truly turning my face toward him, I felt incomplete because of the hold that negative impacts of my past behaviors had on my life. Along the way, God empowered me to meet the challenges I faced. Through praying, meditating, and journaling, I became grounded in faith as I labored through each obstacle to become a better and more responsible and productive husband, father, and person. For many years, I labored, and I journaled prayers, meditations, and songs, writing Christ and strength into my heart. It took many years for me to battle my way back to fulfilling a victorious life. Looking back, the true joy of this journey is that even though I was not perfect, Jesus was with me and carrying me. He carried me through all my struggles. When I graduated college in 2016, that joy gave birth to Celebrating Christ for my restoration and sense of dignity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryant Branch's new book offers readers a front row seat to the journey back to Jesus as experienced by the author.
In a series of deeply personal writings, Branch encourages readers to never lose faith and to continue seeking a close relationship with God.
