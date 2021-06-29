MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Married and Singles: Secret Strategies": a spiritual guide to success in relationships. "Married and Singles: Secret Strategies" is the creation of published author, Bukola Agunbiade Olajide, a loving mother and talented speaker who grew up in Nigeria.
Bukola points out that many people define marriage incorrectly. She writes, "To be able to properly define marriage, you have to view it from God's point of view. Marriage is God's creation for the union of two individuals (a man and a woman) to be emotionally, spiritually, physically, intellectually, socially united together to fulfill and serve God's purpose for their lives, in the other word, it simply means when a right man and a right woman led by the spirit of God come together and obey what the bible teaches about marriage, they will have a blessed and fulfilled marriage but when they disregard what the word of God teaches about, it can be disastrous."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bukola Agunbiade Olajide's new book is insightful, offering the varying perspectives on marriage and reasons why many, these days, fail.
Bukola says, "Sometimes, God will use our life experience as a stepping stone to get us prepared for what he has in plan for us. He can even use the thing that the enemy tries to bring against us and turn it around and use them for our good. If we can focus on him, even when we don't understand, he will guide our steps." She wrote this guide for successful marriages to stay the path, for those who are in marriages that are breaking or failing to return to marital bliss, and for those who are single and want to be married someday to prepare their minds and their hearts.
View a synopsis of "Married and Singles: Secret Strategies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Married and Singles: Secret Strategies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Married and Singles: Secret Strategies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing