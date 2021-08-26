MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Last Sunday School Teacher": a frank account detailing the seminal events that have impacted the development of his abiding faith. "The Last Sunday School Teacher" is the creation of published author Button Manning, a retired chaplain and ordained minister who worked in the transportation industry for forty-five years, resides with his wife and family in southeast Tennessee, and has served the Lord for over fifty years in multiple facets of ministry.
The author writes, "What if the government—not in China, not in Iran, not in Europe but in the United States of America—deemed the Holy Bible as pornography and banned its use in any capacity, such as in schools, in the workplace, in counseling, in the home, and yes, in church? How would this impact you? Would it change your daily routine? Would it change the message at the church you attend? Would you miss it at all? Ever since God, through the Holy Spirit, passed his text down to the human race, the enemy of our soul has set about to distort and even eliminate that Word altogether. Satan has used some bad players over the millennia to wipe out not only the written document but also people who proclaim its truth. From the garden of Eden to this present day, promises have been made to both preserve and destroy the most important writing in history. Read along as the 'Last Sunday School Teacher' shows us what a government shutdown of the most purchased book ever looks like. Follow the teacher as he prepares the last lesson and invites us to view one believer's journey from the beginnings of faith to the greatest moment in the life of any follower of Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Button Manning's new book is a true story of Christian faith and a thought-provoking commentary on the separation of church and state.
"I pray this book will bring glory to God. The story is true. Some of it have happened; some of it are yet to happen but will. The family in this story has seen a lot, so much more than what is written. This story leaves no doubt that God is real, heaven is real, grace is real, and salvation through Jesus Christ is real. Please let him be real to you." -Button Manning
