MEADVILLE, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What I Do When I Am Bored": a charming family story. "What I Do When I Am Bored" is the creation of published author, Care Sharpin, a Texas native and proud mama.
Sharpin shares, "Are you bored? Do you need some ideas for what to do? In What I Do When I Am Bored, you'll follow a young boy and his parents as they come up with a lot of stuff to do and figure out what might go wrong. In the end, they find the perfect thing together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Care Sharpin's new book is an entertaining tale with lyrical style.
This lighthearted tale is sure to entertain as it pairs engaging imagery with delightful verse. Little ones will be enchanted as their parent's read along.
