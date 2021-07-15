MEADVILLE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ""I Am Alexei": a touching children's story that follows an exceptional boy as he embarks on a life-changing chapter of his life. "I Am Alexei" is the creation of published author, Carmen Rampogna, who was born in Austria and grew up in a small town in Northern Italy with strong family values. She graduated from the University of Udine, Italy, and moved to the United States with her husband. They have lived in various cities throughout the States. The couple has chosen to homeschool their two sons, which gives the family time to travel, experience different cultures, and care for friends and family with acts of kindness whenever needed.
"I Am Alexi" features artful illustrations by Karin Huggens, who has a BFA in illustration for the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. She got her start as an illustrator creating drawings for Hanna-Barbera and Marvel West. Her illustrations have been published in children's books, editorial magazines, trade publications, educational books, and online.
Author Carmen Rampogna writes, "I squeezed my eyes shut and slowly reopened them, first one eye and then the other. I met Yulia's gaze again, and that peculiar sparkle was still there. Her finger had not moved. It was still touching her closed lips. Seconds later, she opened her hand, blew me a long kiss goodbye, and spoke with the air of a princess, 'Farewell, my dear and noble Alexei. You will be missed!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmen Rampogna's new book shares the story of how education and imagination allow a child to find his inner voice.
View a synopsis of "I Am Alexei" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "I Am Alexei" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Am Alexei", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
