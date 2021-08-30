MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sleeping with the Enemy": a potent examination of broken trust. "Sleeping with the Enemy" is the creation of published author, Carolyn Muthert, a loving family member who advocates for healthy, mutually beneficial relationships.
Muthert shares, "This book is for all those people who grew up with no idea as to what life would hold for them or what life was all about, only to discover the 'knocks of life' were real. Each difficult relationship was met with little or no understanding of who they were and how they fit into the day-to-day failure facing them, one after another, in coping and with emotions.
Each decision made would be one with no knowledge or wisdom of consequences. And each decision was a challenge to face later on, which would impact every year of life.
There's always hope."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Muthert's new book is a bold look into how relationships can falter.
This tale offers readers relatable characters in unfortunately familiar situations as they attempt to find their joy and follow what they know in their hearts is right.
View a synopsis of "Sleeping with the Enemy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sleeping with the Enemy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sleeping with the Enemy", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing