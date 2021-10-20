CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Hibble, a successful real estate investor, property management company owner, and licensed real estate agent with extensive personal and professional experience in all types of real estate property investments, has completed his new book "Building Wealth: An Insider's Guide to Real Estate Investing": an insightful guide drawn from his years of experience in myriad facets of the real estate industry.
This is the ultimate insider's guide to real estate investing.
Anyone who wants to start in real estate investing and property rehabbing must understand the pros and cons. This book represents a realistic picture of what it takes and what you need to know about real estate investing for the beginner.
In this handbook, you'll learn the following:
- How to begin real estate investing
- What opportunities exist for investing
- Finding the right properties to invest in
- Managing your real estate investments
- Real estate flipping and is it for you
- Whether you should partner with someone when real estate investing
- The common mistakes to avoid when investing in real estate
"Building Wealth: Insider's Guide to Real Estate Investing" is not about getting rich quick. It is about how to invest in real estate and build wealth over time. Isn't it about time to get your real estate investment plan started?
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Hibble's engrossing book is an excellent resource for readers interested in all facets of real estate investing.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Building Wealth: An Insider's Guide to Real Estate Investing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
