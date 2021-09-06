NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Sep. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles LePore Jr., a retired steel company worker of three decades who loves the outdoors, has completed his new book "Poems": a melodic collection of poems.
In one poetic declaration, LePore writes;
"Oh my Cinderella lover,
You are great at dawn;
And my Cinderella lover:
You are fine at noon:
And my Cinderella lover,
You are grand at dusk in the twilight;
But come the witching hour,
You are gone though I search;
you cannot be found:
Oh my Cinderella lover if only;
You would stay till the dawn,
I know that you will find more love;
Than you ever thought possible"
Published by Page Publishing, Charles LePore Jr.'s mesmerizing tale uses the rhythm and melody of poetry to show love and affection as well as to expose nature's beauty.
