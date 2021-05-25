MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith Restored": a charming Christian romance. "Faith Restored" is the creation of published author, Charles T. Gayhart, a retired children's mental health counselor and devoted Christian.
Gayhart shares, "In the pursuit of her dream, confusion and disappointment are at Faith's every turn. She hungers for the right contentions, yet spirituality and emotions entangle her feelings. Joel, a young attorney, residing in the small town of Applewood, Tennessee, respectively wants to have no serious relationship with anyone this early in his career. Faith's friends and neighbors devise a plan but are unsure of the results."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles T. Gayhart's new book offers readers a chaste romance that encourages the importance of God within a relationship.
With a cast of enjoyable characters, Mr. Gayhart weaves a tale of faith, devotion, and a little good-hearted meddling from friends and family.
View a synopsis of "Faith Restored" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Faith Restored" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Faith Restored," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing