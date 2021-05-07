MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Character Assassination: I must die so he may live": a poignant story of faith. "Character Assassination: I must die so he may live" is the creation of published author, Chevelle Stewart Ford.
Ford shares, "From childhood Hope has always known that God had placed a calling on her life. Now what she wasn't prepared for was LIFE. And with one wrong decision it could take her to places she never dreamed of going."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chevelle Stewart Ford's new book is a uniquely inspiring tale of choices and how they shape our futures.
With relatable characters and a conversational writing style, Ford invites readers into the lives of the Thompson's, and most importantly, Hope's life. Read along to discover what it truly means to be called by God.
View a synopsis of "Character Assassination: I must die so he may live" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Character Assassination: I must die so he may live" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Character Assassination: I must die so he may live", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
