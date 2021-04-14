MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Grace Through It All": a gripping and poignant biography of one of God's most blessed, dutiful, and exceptional children. "God's Grace Through It All" is the creation of published author, Christine Miller Hill.
As the eldest of seven children, Paul Miller had to leave school at the age of fourteen to work the family farm while his father was confined to a mental hospital for a year. Five years later, as a member of the U.S. Marines, he stormed the beaches of Okinawa during World War II. While on the island, he was burned on 35% of his body and spent the next nine months in three different military hospitals. Some years later, he and his wife June lost twin boys at birth.
Through it all, Paul relied on what his saintly mother had taught him and what his own personal relationship with Jesus Christ had instilled in him. As a preacher of the Gospel for sixty years, he knew from first-hand experience that God is much bigger than any trials we may encounter and can be trusted to guide us safely through difficult times. This book is a testament to God's care for his children and a note of gratitude for all the wonderful people He placed in Paul's path along the way who truly personified God's grace through it all.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Miller Hill's new book is the inspirational, heartwarming, and at times utterly astonishing biography of the Rev. Dr. Paul Edward Miller.
More than all else, this book excels as a testimony to the power of unshakable faith in helping God's children discover grace and surmount even the most formidable challenges that life may lay in their path.
A man who inspired countless souls in his lifetime, through this book Rev. Dr. Miller is sure to become one who inspires just as many from beyond the grave.
