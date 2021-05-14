MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Called from Brokenness": an encouraging tale of strength. "Called from Brokenness" is the creation of published author, Christine Riley Cook, a devoted mother, and loving grandmother who works full-time as a nurse.
Cook shares, "Called from Brokenness is a story of how a woman overcame the pain and turmoil of relentlessly being haunted from being sexually abused as a child then turning to drug/alcohol abuse with that comes broken relationships and allowing Jesus Christ to heal and restore a broken soul, which leads to living a life full of peace and contentment."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Riley Cook's new book is a raw look at the very real damage caused by abuse and the strength one can find in God's love.
Cook's open explanation of the extreme lows and highs of life are an encouraging testament to the resiliency of the human spirit. The author hopes to touch the lives of whomever may need this tale of strength and faith.
View a synopsis of "Called from Brokenness" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Called from Brokenness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Called from Brokenness", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing