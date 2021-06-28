MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Becoming a Soldier of the Cross": a relatable and inspiring story drawn from his own journey in faith. "Becoming a Soldier of the Cross" is the creation of published author Christopher Brooks, a US Navy veteran and lifelong resident of Tennessee.
The author shares, "If you have ever questioned God's plan for you, read this book. This is my story. I'm the perfect example of someone who had fallen so far from grace that it took a very hard heartbreaking moment to bring me back into the hands of my Father and Savior again after twenty-five years. No matter what you go through, God will always be there for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Brooks's new book is a wonderful addition to any Christian library.
Christopher Brooks spent the early part of his life in church and around Christian people. As he got older, his life did a major change from being a Christian to being an unbeliever. This book is his life in a nutshell—from being Christian to an unbeliever to a soldier of the cross again. He hopes this book will help others who are lost to see that God is always with you and will never leave your side, so please don't give up and God bless.
View a synopsis of "Becoming a Soldier of the Cross" on YouTube.
