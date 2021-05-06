MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chasing My Demons": a potent narrative of perseverance. "Chasing My Demons" is the creation of published author, Courtney Walker, a devoted wife, loving mother, and nomadic spirit.

Walker shares, "I have lived a life of faith so strong that when supernatural experiences have occurred in my life, I just believed—to believe in the unseen and to know in a place deep inside that what you hear, see, or witness is the truth. How do I begin to summarize the story of my life?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Courtney Walker's new book is a powerful testament to the strength of women everywhere.

From a troubled home life growing up to building a happy life of love and faith, Walker encourages readers to hang in there because "the journey continues."

View a synopsis of "Chasing My Demons" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Chasing My Demons" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Chasing My Demons", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.