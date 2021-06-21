MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sand Crabs Day at the Bay": a sweet beach adventure. "Sand Crabs Day at the Bay" is the creation of published author, Cynthia Doyle, a graduate of Michigan State University who has a master's degree in early childhood education. The author has two adult children who served as inspiration for this tale due to many summer days spent on the Chesapeake Bay.
Doyle shares, "Two sand crabs out for a stroll on the bay, run into a series of calamities which creates havoc for them as they crawl along the sand. The determined crabs do all they can to enjoy the surf and escape the perils they encounter. This whimsical, rhyming book combines excitement and suspense as the tiny crabs persevere to stay safe and avoid the hazards that confront their outing at the bay."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Doyle's new book is a darling children's beach story.
With rhyming words and colorful illustrations, little ones will be engaged with this amusing tale of beach life.
