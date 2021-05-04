MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Polly May Believe": a sweet tale of faith. "Polly May Believe" is the creation of published author, Cynthia Miller, a native of West Virginia, loving mother and grandmother, as well as a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and Pillar College.
Miller writes, "Polly May Believe is a story written to help children understand and identify who Jesus is at their level in a fun and captivating manner. The book will help our children understand we have to let him in because we have free will. Through Polly's journey to discover Jesus, you can begin to identify and hopefully discover him for yourself, and, like Polly through Jesus, you may enter into a new and spiritual relationship with God, our Father and creator of all things."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Miller's new book is a charming tale for young readers about the power of faith and the importance of Jesus in our lives.
Pairing an easy-to-read writing style with delightful imagery, Miller's new title is certain to encourage readers to look within themselves and seek the love of Jesus.
View a synopsis of "Polly May Believe" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Polly May Believe" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Polly May Believe," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing