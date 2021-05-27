MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Biggest Lies: A Woman's Journey through the Wilderness": a potent tale of redemption. "The Biggest Lies: A Woman's Journey through the Wilderness" is the creation of published author, D. A. Coffer, a public-school teacher who lives with her family in Northwest Arkansas.
Coffer writes, "My whole life the devil has worked at tearing down my self-confidence, reducing me to a self-conscious, damaged woman who never believed that she could be what God told her He created her to be.
Every time I thought I was rising, getting more confident, I would find myself slammed back down to the ground. I never really believed that I could do the things that God was revealing that He wanted me to do, that I would ever be confident enough to share my story with others.
But I finally stopped listening to the father of lies and turned my eyes and my faith to the Father of light.
This is my story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. A. Coffer's new book is a powerful and encouraging example of God's deep affection.
Pairing first-hand experiences with opportunities for reflection, Coffer welcomes readers to reflect on areas of faith in their own lives that might have room for growth.
