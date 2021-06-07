BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Becker, a research-based writer with a creative ability to entertain and educate, has completed his new book "The NUWE 2060 Royal Rebellion": a captivating story of a seemingly perfect futuristic society that holds devastating secrets within its grip.
Channeling his passion for conspiracy and the power of technology, Becker has created a world of depth where humanity, united under the world's first artificially intelligent robot named Uno, lives freely and comfortably. Connected through highly advanced technological systems and chips they have implanted at birth, people have access to an incredibly advanced database that provides them with a glamorous life. Unfortunately, those without the financial means live "unchipped" lives absent of technology and are considered undesirable, often shunned from the rest of society.
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Becker's action-packed tale will take you on a journey led by one girl who longs for a life that is fair and just, a girl who would do anything to achieve her bliss.
Unique, a girl residing in The Town, an area of The Slum Square known for its illegal distribution of "happy gas," dreams of a day that her life will change. At the risk of being banished from The NUWE and found out by the Peace Bots and the Special Investigations Bureau, Unique puts it all on the line exposing important information that has been banned and organizing a peaceful rebellion against ignorance and unawareness. Unique's determination to rise up against those who have oppressed her makes her a powerful and admirable character celebrated for her bravery.
