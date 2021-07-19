MEADVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evolution: The Great Deception": a potent consideration. "Evolution: The Great Deception" is the creation of published author, Daniel Snuffer, an avid reader who overcame dyslexia and veteran of the US Marines.
Snuffer writes, "Man is driven to find the GOD he lost in the garden of Eden, and now you know the truth! Some men are so desperate that they look to cold dumb rocks for the majesty of creation, and that pursuit leads them to another creator, another god, and the greatest lie ever told—evolution. Perhaps some people just didn't get the GOD gene or perhaps they got it, but the gene is just flawed. How else could evolution end up leading to the worship of strange gods? It is all just rocks, fake pictures, and the dirt shoveled out of the way trying to bury GOD with a lie. You can seek the popular opinion and ignore the GOD coursing through your veins, but it will be at your loss and truly sad. The fire will still be in your heart, but it will burn for a strange god and one that lies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Snuffer's new book is an impassioned plea born from the author's faith-based study.
Snuffer's exploration of the theory of evolution is a fascinating venture through famous anthropologic discoveries and how that relates to God's design.
View a synopsis of "Evolution: The Great Deception" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Evolution: The Great Deception" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Evolution: The Great Deception", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
