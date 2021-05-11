PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David C. Palmiere, a native of Pittsburgh and graduate of Point Park University, has completed his new book "Joker's Wild": a gripping psychological thriller driven by the mania of a murderous villain.
David writes, "Just what does a manically depressed man do to alleviate his ongoing bouts of depression?
Seek professional counseling?
Been there.
Take medication?
Done that.
Yet unbelievably, there was another way to achieve the desired effect.
One-night stands ought to do the trick quite nicely. But wait. There's more. He would bring along his kinky suitcase stuffed with erotic women's uniforms for his newfound lady friend to wear!
But wild and lustful nights can't go on forever. Mania never lasts. He would soon need more than casual sex to satisfy his frayed and twisted mind.
It was time to up his game!
He would soon manage to work even more madness into his routine. But how? After all, there are only so many women's uniforms a guy can pack into a suitcase! Wait a minute! Yes. What a great idea! The urge to kill would soon come calling! Wow! Talk about taking your ecstasy into another stratosphere!
And because of his newfound ecstasy, the City of Pittsburgh would soon have a growing body count of women dressed in kinky uniforms turning up quite dead."
Published by Page Publishing, David C. Palmiere's novel unfolds with a murder and careens wildly towards its conclusion from one manic killing to the next.
Readers will delight in the uninhibited ride found within these pages. Join us as we truly try to find out what "The Joker's wild" really means.
Readers who wish to experience this sinister work can purchase "Joker's Wild" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
