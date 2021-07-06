MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Wars in the Near Future, Not So Very Far Away": an entertaining futuristic fantasy in screenplay form. "Spiritual Wars in the Near Future, Not So Very Far Away" is the creation of published author David Ellis Earley III, a retired security officer currently residing in Versailles, Missouri.
David writes, "This is a story about Christians fighting evil in a war that rages on between good and bad.
The Christian Centennials battle against the evil space pirates and their leader, the Space Phantom.
The Space Phantom has a new weapon of mass destruction called the Death Ship. There are villains and heroes on both sides."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Ellis Earley III's new book is a fast-paced narrative imagining a post-apocalyptic America following a second civil war in which the United States falls to what becomes the Christian Republic of Independence. The CRI must wage a battle against the Space Phantom for the soul of the planet.
View a synopsis of "Spiritual Wars in the Near Future, Not So Very Far Away" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Spiritual Wars in the Near Future, Not So Very Far Away" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spiritual Wars in the Near Future, Not So Very Far Away", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
