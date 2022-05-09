Recent release "When Mom Mom and Pop Pop Forget" from Page Publishing author Debi Mastroddi' is a charmingly illustrated children's book addressing the realities of aging in a respectful and loving way.
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DebI Mastroddi', A Pennsylvania native presently living in Delaware County with her husband has completed her new book, "When Mom Mom and Pop Pop Forget", a thoughtful tale of love and family for young readers.
A young child tries to understand why her grandparents are becoming forgetful. She wants to know why her friends' aunt will be moving into an assisted living facility. She's determined to help her grandparents any way she can to keep them from moving into an assisted living facility but learns that it is not as bad as she thought.
Published by Page Publishing, Debi Mastroddi''s engrossing book is a heartwarming addition to any children's library.
