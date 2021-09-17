MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Before I Pour This Over Your Head…": a gripping biography. "Before I Pour This Over Your Head…" is the creation of published author, Deborah Ann Hart, a loving mother and dedicated business owner.
Hart shares, "On a quiet night, you can hear the corn grow—or so the saying goes. Join Deborah Ann Hart on a journey to the picturesque countryside of Pennsylvania's Lancaster County. You'll find a young boy playing between the corn rows, the sky above him aglow with purple and orange hues, as cattle graze nearby. What could be more incredible? Perhaps the dark secret he is hiding.
This is the true story of a young boy abused at the hands of devil worshipers; the story of a mother who refused to give up praying and fighting for her son; but most importantly, it's a love story—about the love God has for each and every one of us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Ann Hart's new book is an eye-opening account of abuse.
Addressing uncomfortable truths and confronting the trauma head on, Hart appeals to readers everywhere to pay attention to their children and watch for signs of abuse.
