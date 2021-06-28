MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Warfare and You: Inspired by Christ Jesus and the Holy Spirit": a spiritual word guiding readers to overcome the daily challenges and temptations in their path. "Spiritual Warfare and You" is the creation of published author, Debra Kay Houston Wong, Evangelist Minister, a church missionary leader and street outreach organizer.
In assuring that Jesus is the answer, Wong writes, "[W]e live in a temporary physical world so that we can make our personal decision to accept Christ Jesus as our Lord and Savior, to be with him for an eternity or to reject him and be damned to the everlasting lake of fire that was prepared for the devil, aka Satan, and the fallen angels, aka demons. God the Father (Yahweh), God the Son, Christ Jesus (Yeshua), and the Holy Spirit had a plan before the foundation of the world that Christian believers would be reconciled back to God in fellowship through the shedding of blood (crucifixion) of Christ Jesus… John 14:6 (KJV) says there is only one way to be saved from the wrath of God, 'Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.' There is no jumping over Christ Jesus to get to God the Father."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Kay Houston Wong, Evangelist Minister's new book is inspiring, reaffirming the foundation of faith and how a connection with Christ and God is to be valued.
With a calling to help people to recognize spiritual warfare in different areas of their lives, Wong hopes to illustrate how to trust the word, believe the Word and
pray with expectation, and how to use fasting and prayer as Christian weapons to be victorious in personal battle. Having grown up in a Christian Baptist family and chosen her path to follow and become baptized at the age of nine, Wong is compelled to share this beautiful message and aid in securing daily connections with God.
View a synopsis of "Spiritual Warfare and You: Inspired by Christ Jesus and the Holy Spirit" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Spiritual Warfare and You: Inspired by Christ Jesus and the Holy Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
