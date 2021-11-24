MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Laughing My Way to a Better Life!": a charming tale of life and laughter. "Laughing My Way to a Better Life!" is the creation of published author, Debra L. Gridley, a former educator turned nursing assistant who dabbles in the art of clown work who hopes to inspire others to smile.
Gridley shares, "If you are an introvert or someone who experiences bouts of depression, do you want to laugh more and be more engaging with people in your life? If so, then this book is for you. I hope some of these stories, poems, and facts about overcoming deep challenges may encourage you too.
Ralph Waldo Emerson says, 'The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.'
I have researched the Bible and other sources on laughter. In this book, I share personal stories that will have you seeking more avenues on how to laugh yourself out of times that are most difficult. Even with depression or anxiety, you can make changes that create a positive spin in your life.
Laughter is necessary to our well-being and to our aliveness. Some people think it is a waste of time. They say it's something to indulge in only sporadically. I say: laughter every day keeps the doctor away. If you are not well, laughter helps us to get better; if we are well, it helps us to stay well. Choosing to laugh gives us power to affect how we feel."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra L. Gridley's new book is an intriguing examination of the power of the human spirit when coupled with comedy.
With an intimate look into some of the most difficult situations of the authors life, Gridley welcomes readers to share in a laugh and appreciate the lessons found within.
View a synopsis of "Laughing My Way to a Better Life!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Laughing My Way to a Better Life!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Laughing My Way to a Better Life!", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing