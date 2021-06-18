MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pain for a Purpose": a gripping personal story of faith and pain. "Pain for a Purpose" is the creation of published author, Debra Lynn Neal, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born in Cleveland, Ohio.
Neal shares, "What type of pain are you experiencing in your life? Physical? Spiritual? Emotional? Have you ever wondered why? What is the purpose of the pain?"
Join the author as she takes you on a journey through her life of physical pain, spiritual pain, and emotional pain where she learned that all pain has a purpose. She was born into a Southern family who had migrated to the North, bringing with them skeletons of pain that they passed on to the next generation. Travel through the years with her and learn how God took the pain of alcohol, drugs, physical abuse, addictions, death, false accusations, and health and revealed the purpose for those life-changing, painful experiences.
Read how God used the pain of her spine, infertility, lumpectomies, and so many other physical pains to refocus her on growing His kingdom. Reflect on your current pain so that you too can one day hear those words "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Lynn Neal's new book is an important discussion on the dangers of domestic violence and alcohol abuse.
With personal anecdotes and opportunities for self-reflection, readers will find themselves, for the good or the bad, reminiscing on their own childhoods.
View a synopsis of "Pain for a Purpose" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Pain for a Purpose" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Pain for a Purpose", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
