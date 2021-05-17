MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Amelia's Prayer": a potent tale of love, loss, and faith. "Amelia's Prayer" is the creation of published author, Debrah Gish, a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.
Gish shares, "Twenty-five-year-old Kristine Anderson leads a very busy life of working a full-time job as a nurse and caring for her terminally ill mother. She doesn't have the time for or need any more complications in her life. When she unexpectedly becomes involved with one of her elderly patients, she makes a promise to the dying woman that invites troubling implications into her life.
"The object of her promise came in the form of the arrogant grandson, bringing a new set of distractions that Kris wants to avoid. However, the promise made to his grandmother keeps her life involved with his. She plans to pray for him daily and never see him face-to-face, but it seems Greg Warrenton has other ideas. Or is it that Someone else has other plans for her life? Will she have the patience to keep her promise to pray for the man who infuriates her at every turn, or will she abandon the promise made to Amelia Warrenton?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debrah Gish's new book is an engaging novel that welcomes readers to reflect upon their own devotion.
With relatable circumstances and characters, this novel is certain to engross readers from the start. From the heartbreak of losing a loved one to the promise of a long, joyful union, read along to experience the importance behind a promise.
