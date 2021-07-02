MEADVILLE, Pa., July 02, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Presence, My Stability": part faith memoir, part Scripture-based devotional. "His Presence, My Stability" is the creation of published author Denise Edwards, an avid chef and movie buff who enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends in the California Bay Area, where she lives with her husband, John.
The author shares, "I believe in giving a voice to the richness of our spiritual DNA.
This book/journal is about seeing yourself from God's perspective and you as the reader being able to engage in writing how you feel as you journal your thoughts.
It's a book about not seeing yourself tied to a religion or a theological concept but as a human being uniquely made in the image of God.
This book is about understanding how perfectly imperfect we are yet still uniquely loved.
It's about letting go of the titles and religious clichés surrounding all types of doctrines and learning how to be authentically you, the real you.
To be able to relate to God with a conscious awareness of his presence in your life and, at the end of day, knowing you really are who God says you are."
