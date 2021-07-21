HARRISBURG, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denny Dubs, a retired college teacher who loves to travel with his wife and has a deep passion for Christianity, has completed his new book "Pieces of A Life: Reflections: Sacred and Secular": a reflective piece on the presence of religion in the life of the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Denny Dubs's provoking tale intertwines personal experience with religion and stories of those who impacted his life.
In his new book, Denny deals with people, stories, anecdotes, events, and thoughts he has had over the years that have largely centered around his interest in religion. The book is about his life, but there is nothing chronological about it; it is presented to you in pieces, a piece here and a piece there. Hopefully, you will find interest in these vignettes—some entertaining, some educational—and hopefully they might enlighten you to think more about your soul, salvation, and Father in heaven. If a story takes you there, perhaps others will follow."
