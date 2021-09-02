MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fly, Eli!: A Little Fly Goes a Long Way": an enjoyable adventure. "Fly, Eli!: A Little Fly Goes a Long Way" is the creation of published author, Diane Schwenk, a Nebraska native and lover of all living things.
Schwenk writes, "Fly, Eli! is the story of an adorable but precocious little fly who always seems to get into trouble. Food is always on Eli's mind, and his empty tummy takes him to some exciting and sometimes scary places.
Eli's misadventures start when he gets trapped in a picnic basket and winds up in a park far away from home! After experiencing sights, smells, and sounds he has never known, he tries his best to find his way home.
But finding his way has some comical twists and turns sure to entertain as well as teach some valuable life lessons."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Schwenk's new book is a sweetly comical tale that offers readers important life lessons along the way.
Offering two options for enjoyment, Eli's adventure can be appreciated on its own or used in conjunction with helpful biblical lessons detailed at the end of the tale. Readers of all ages will enjoy reading along to see what Eli the Fly gets into along the way.
View a synopsis of "Fly, Eli!: A Little Fly Goes a Long Way" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Fly, Eli!: A Little Fly Goes a Long Way" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fly, Eli!: A Little Fly Goes a Long Way", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing