MEADVILLE, Pa., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Some Things I Never Learned in Bible College": an encouraging offering to future pastors. "Some Things I Never Learned in Bible College" is the creation of published author, Dick Crosby, a loving husband of fifty-five years to Carol, proud father of four daughters, encouraging grandfather to six grandchildren, and dedicated pastor holding a PhD in Bible and Christian education.
Crosby shares, "This book explores several different aspects of a pastor's ministry and life. What is written here is the result of nearly fifty years of experience and observations. It is my hope that this will help many pastors who are relatively new to their mission. I wished I had known some of these matters when I first entered the ministry. Being a pastor is a difficult challenge of which I hope to ease in some small way.
The chapters in this book are topical in nature with some connecting to others but often many exploring entirely different subjects. Pastors are leaders, and some are quite opinionated. I would suspect that many pastors will be agreeable with some chapters and opposed to others. That's okay. I want to suggest ideas and challenge other concepts. Use what you can, and may some of these ideas promote and advance the cause of Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dick Crosby's new book is a powerful offering to the next generation of dedicated pastors.
Pairing real-life experience with years of training and education, Crosby hopes to inspire those who have heard the call and are driven to take up the mantle of preaching the word of the Lord.
