MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shaking Like a Leaf: A Triumphant Story of Overcoming Anxiety": a relatable, inspirational account of the author's journey with anxiety. "Shaking Like a Leaf" is the creation of published author Dina Comer, the co-lead pastor of Christian Life Fellowship.
Comer tells of her experience, "There have definitely been incredibly scary days in my life when I have felt hard-pressed on every side, perplexed and struck down. It was in the thick of those days when I learned how to hold on to the treasure of Jesus Christ on the inside of me and realized I was really not crushed. I did not have to give into despair. As I wrestled with my heart, mind, and emotions, I discovered an incredible truth in a very personal way. Simply put, this once weak and feeble vessel was not abandoned. My God was with me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dina Comer's new book discusses the all too common beast of anxiety and one person's journey to coping.
Having been well acquainted with panic, fear and anxiety for many years, Comer offers a personal perspective to finding God's grace in her times of darkness. Sharing her life's greatest battle, Comer hopes that her triumphant story will
bring great encouragement and hope while helping discover great inner spiritual
weapons so that life will no longer be as intimidating.
View a synopsis of "Shaking Like a Leaf: A Triumphant Story of Overcoming Anxiety" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Shaking Like a Leaf: A Triumphant Story of Overcoming Anxiety" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Shaking Like a Leaf: A Triumphant Story of Overcoming Anxiety", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing