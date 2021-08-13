MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Comet's Tale: Quite Tickety-boo and So True": a high-spirited adventure through the solar system. "A Comet's Tale" is the creation of published author Don Densmore, a retired teacher and former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Densmore writes of the suspenseful, exciting adventure saying, "It is an adventure like no other in space and time. Join Calvin for a fantastic trip through our solar system from the fall reaches in the universe beginning in the Oort Cloud careening through the vastness of the solar system planet by planet and mile by mile. Calvin paints a magnificent mural of the planets and the distance between each until the solar center, our sun, comes into view, and the battle begins as he has to overcome its gravitational strength. Will he survive or plunge toward the sun and be engulfed? If he doesn't return to the Oort Cloud, his story will not be told."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Densmore's new book is a playful, informative exploration through space with a little friendly comet as a poetic guide.
As Calvin the Comet makes his way around the solar system, he heeds a warning not to get too close to the powerful sun. As Calvin floats past the planets, he is warmed by the sun's rays, and sees its orange and red angry glow. Will Calvin survive to tell his exciting tale?
