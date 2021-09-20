NANTY GLO, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Donald J. Yokitis, who has been a teacher-professor for forty-six years, has completed his new book "A Caring Errand: A Handbook for Educators, Future Educators, and Students' Caregivers": an insightful work that stresses that caring, an attitude and action, is embodied by teachers' and caregivers' unwavering confidence in children and youth.
Author Dr. Donald J. Yokitis writes, "This book is intended, first and foremost, for elementary teachers, secondary teachers, for those who guide the learning of students with special needs, and school administrators. Principals may well want to utilize this book during teacher in-service days at both the elementary and secondary levels. Small groups of educators could cooperatively summarize the materials and plan how they may use the suggestions in their instruction. Other populations who may well profit by reading this book are parents, university-education majors, and professors of education. Everything said in the upcoming thoughts apply equally well to the instruction and encouragement provided by caregivers to their children and youth via home schooling or by way of virtual learning. The professors could utilize the book to supplement their courses' textbooks."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Donald J. Yokitis' helpful guide presents care as the lived dynamic that makes the world of youngsters and their involved adults go around.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "A Caring Errand: A Handbook for Educators, Future Educators, and Students' Caregivers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
